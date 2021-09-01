Officials identify Wartburg man killed in Turkey Creek shopping area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the pedestrian who was struck in killed by a semi-truck early Tuesday morning in the Turkey Creek shopping area.

KCSO identified the deceased as Mark E. Phelan, 34, of Wartburg. KCSO said Tuesday it was investigating the fatality in the 11400 block of Parkside Drive at Turkey Cove Lane. The incident occurred just after 4:30 a.m.

According to the incident report released by KCSO, Phelan had been laying in the inside lane of Parkside Drive, wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark-colored backpack, when he was struck by the semi-truck. The semi-truck driver was unable to see him laying in the road, the report states, due to heavy rain and fog. The driver, a 51-year-old Georgia man, remained at the scene. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected of the driver.