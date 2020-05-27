Officials: Knox County had record amount of collected garbage in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County saw a record amount of trash collected from residents last month.

County officials attribute the increase to the health crisis, saying throughout April, Knox County Convenience centers took in an unprecedented amount of waste and the most ever in a single month – mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said Wednesday he was proud of the solid waste workers.

“I’m so proud of all our Solid Waste workers. While most people were staying at home, our folks were working in more difficult conditions than they have ever had to work with almost no down time,” Mayor Jacobs said. “Those crews are really some of the hardest-working folks in county government, and they have shown up every day during all of this, done their job, and done a really great job doing it.”

With more people at home during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the data reveals that in April, Knox County convenience centers had nearly 40% of increased waste and recycling collected.

We’re told one of the biggest increases was that of a 138% jump in the amount of scrap metal processed – which is comparable to more than 1 million pounds in a single month.

County convenience centers have stayed open at full capacity, although they’ve scaled back collection services. The solid waste team is still urging residents to only bring bagged trash and limit waste to less than one truckload; officials also urge residents to utilize the operation’s less busy days: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

