Officials vote on possibility of moving county offices to Knoxville Center Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Monday night, the Knox County Commission is expected to vote on plans for the future of the Knoxville Center Mall.

On the agenda – the decision to explore the possibility of moving the county offices to the site. The idea surfaced with the closure of the mall, which is slated for January.

With the Knox County School Board moving out of the Andrew Johnson Building and potentially into the TVA East Tower, some of the commissioners say they don’t know if the mall is a better option; but they believe it’s worth taking a little time to see if it is a better use of taxpayer money – than the TVA Towers.

“We have to make sure that we do out due diligence and checking out every possibility that there is,” said Knox County Commission Michele Carringer. “It’s probably one of the biggest decisions that we can all make for several years – and for our taxpayers.”

The owner of the mall met with the commissioners Monday, confirming interest in the sale and willing to work with county leaders.

No word on the price tag yet.

Monday night – WATE 6 On Your Side will be at the meeting to cover what the commission says and votes on; with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs also giving his take on the proposal.

