Ohio man faces charges after boats collide on Norris Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was sent to the hospital just after midnight Friday after two boats collided on Norris Lake near Whitman Hollow Marina in Campbell County. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a 2019 Axis wakeboard boat was struck from behind by a 1988 Mastercraft ski boat as both were exiting the no-wake zone just before 12:30 a.m.

One occupant from each boat was ejected. One man was transported to UT Medical Center with serious injuries. The other ejected occupant was uninjured.

The Mastercraft boat operator, Brandt Lambert, 30, of Centerburg, Ohio, has been charged with reckless operation of a vessel with injury, a no-wake zone violation, failure to maintain a proper lookout and failure to maintain a safe speed.

The TWRA investigation is ongoing.

