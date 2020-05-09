Old City Water Tower altered by graffiti

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A positive message on the impact the University of Tennessee has on the state has been altered by graffiti recently.

The Old City Water Tower has been altered by the small change from it showcasing the initials UT to UH.

Director of Communications with the university, Melissa Tindell says, “We were recently made aware that the Old City Water Tower was a casualty of an unfortunate instance of graffiti. It saddens us that someone would deface a positive message about how the University of Tennessee has an impact on our great state. We are working to have the tower repainted to its original state.”

The Knoxville Police Department is aware of the change to the water tower, but have information or anything to report about the graffiti at this time.

We will update you if any more information becomes available regarding this situation.

