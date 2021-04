KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County’s Sheriff’s Office says a section of Old Walland Highway is closed until further notice because of a rockslide.

This is between the 6300 block and the 6500 block of Old Walland along Little River.

BCSO asks that drivers to please plan an alternate route if you travel Old Walland Highway.

We’ll let you know when the highway reopens.