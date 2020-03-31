Ole Smoky Distillery donating housemade hand sanitizer to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Ole Smoky Distillery is joining in efforts to fight the coronavirus.

The Gatlinburg-based spirit maker donated their first batch of distillery-made hand sanitizer to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

The distillery made the hand sanitizer by cutting high proof alcohol with hydrogen peroxide and glycerin.

Last week, Tennessee Shine Company started donating their hand sanitizer to first responders.

“We recognize that our local sheriff’s department and the men and women who serve in the sheriff’s department every day are risking their lives on a normal day but certainly now with the complications and the dangers that we are facing with the coronavirus issues,” Ole Smoky

Distillery Founder Joe Baker said, “We wanted to contribute in a small way to keep them safe and to keep our community safe.”

“This gives an extra layer of protection for our officers as they go out into the communities and answer calls.” Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals

Sheriff Seals went on to say they will be sending the hand sanitizer to two places, the jail and to officers and detectives on patrol.