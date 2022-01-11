GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Grammy-nominated bluegrass group, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, got their start at the Ole Smoky Distillery in Gatlinburg in 2014. Nearly a decade later on Jan. 11, 2022, they announced their partnership.

CEO of Ole Smoky Distillery, Robert Hall, says, they have created a “family-friendly destination that salutes the hospitality of East Tennessee and the Great Smoky Mountains.”

Founder of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, CJ Lewandowski, was an employee at the distillery in 2014. “We are so grateful to Ole Smoky Distillery for not only helping us get our start in bluegrass music, but now, supporting our music, our tour and our brand,” said Lewandowski.

“We like to think of them as family, as they started playing together at our Holler Distillery. What started as one of our house bands, is now a national bluegrass favorite,” said Hall. “We look forward to supporting them on their national tour this year.”

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys tour through the southeast begins Jan. 21 in Ocala, FL and concludes Nov. 26 in Myrtle Beach, SC. The tour has been referred to as, “A spirited and aged brand of straight-ahead, Monroe-style bluegrass,” by NPR’s Mountain Stage.