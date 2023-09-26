KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Smokies Stadium in Sevier County is hosting rising country star Oliver Anthony Thursday, and stadium officials are taking extra measures to handle the big crowd.

“This will be the largest event ever held in the history of Smokies Stadium,” said Craig Jenkins, a spokesperson for the stadium.

The show is sold out, and the stadium seats more than 6,000 people. However, the parking lot only has 1,600 spaces. Jenkins said they’ve reached out to other nearby businesses to help accommodate concert goers.

“We’ve secured three off-premise lots, that we will have shuttles that will expeditiously move people from their parking area to the stadium, and then back to the parking area after the show is all over,” Jenkins explained.

He is also urging attendees to do what they can to lessen the traffic.

“Please pile as many people in your cars as possible. It’s going to make it easier for everybody so the more people you have carpooling, those sort of things, or ridesharing, the better it’s going to be for everyone to enter and exit,” he said.

According to Jenkins, everyone at the stadium is looking forward to hosting the event.

“This guy, two months ago maybe, nobody knew of him, and now to be on his list of cities that he wishes to visit, we’re very honored as an East Tennessee community, to have someone of this magnitude play, or decide to play in our arena,” Jenkins said.

He also said they’ve worked with city, county and state leaders to prepare police to guide people in and out of the event.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.