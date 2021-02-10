Oliver Springs man accused of killing his father

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oliver Springs man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father.

David John Woods Sr., 50, was indicted by the Roane County Grand Jury and served Wednesday.

The Oliver Springs Police Department was called to do a welfare check on Ronald Woods, 78, after the former Marine veteran did not call his family in Florida.

Ronald was found Saturday morning handcuffed on the floor of his bedroom with shopping bags “that had apparently been placed over his head and duck-taped around his neck (sp).”

An autopsy performed Monday by the Knox Regional Forensics Center found Ronald died as a result of asphyxiation.

Officers with OSPD and District Attorney Russell Johnson’s office conducted an investigation that led them to question David Woods Sr., who also lives at the same residence as Ronald.

David now faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery and theft of property $1,000-$2,500. His bond was set at $500,000.