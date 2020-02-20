Live Now
Oliver Springs man arrested, faces 4 counts of rape

Local News

Oliver Springs, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has arrested a man on rape charges.

Donte Reginald Waters, 30, of Oliver Springs was arrested last week on four charges of aggravated statutory rape and other violations.

ACSO detective Darrell Slater began investigating Waters after receiving information regarding his sexual involvement with an underage female. An Anderson County grand jury indicted Waters on the charges after Slater presented them.

Waters was arrested by the Oak Ridge Police Department at Methodist Medical Center. He is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $185,000 bond.

