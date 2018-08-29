Oliver Springs man charged with hit-and-run involving Roane County church van

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Timothy Braden (source: Roane County Jail)

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) - An Oliver Springs man is in custody after what police said was a hit-and-run accident with a church van that caused injuries to several juveniles.

Timothy Braden, 32, faces charges of third offense driving on revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, financial responsibility and duty to give information and render aid.

The Harriman Police Department says the crash was reported Sunday evening just before 6 p.m. A vehicle had rear ended the Walnut Hill Baptist Church van and drove off. Several juveniles were aboard and injuries were reported. Witnesses were able to give a general description of the suspect vehicle and a partial license number.

At 4:15 a.m. Monday, an officer spotted the vehicle at C&J Apartments on Morning Drive and discovered it was registered to Braden. Witnesses said Braden had parked it there around 6 p.m., shortly after the accident. The vehicle had front end damage and white paint markings consistent with that of the church van.

Later that day, Braden voluntarily came to the police department to give his version of what happened. During the course of the interview, he was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. During the investigation, officers said they were able to determine Braden was not where he said he was during the time of the accident.

He is currently being held in the Roane County Jail.