Oliver Springs man sentenced for production, possession of child pornography

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oliver Springs man was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography. David Tyler Wilson, 25, was sentenced by Judge R. Leon Jordan on Wednesday.

Following his imprisonment, Wilson will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works or attends school.

An investigation began when Wilson sent nude photographs of minors via an online chat application to an undercover FBI agent. The investigation confirmed that Wilson had taken the photographs that he had sent to the undercover FBI agent.

“This prosecution represents part of our efforts to work with law enforcement agencies to protect children from persons who produce child pornography for trade on the internet,” U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey said. “These predators operate from the shadows of the internet, and find others who are interested in pornographic depictions of children.

“They use their pornography as online ‘currency’ to trade with others, leading to further sexual abuse of children and the circulation of these terrible depictions of abuse around the world.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. attorneys’ offices and the criminal division’s child exploitation and obscenity section, PSC directs federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.