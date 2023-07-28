OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — Oliver Springs High School teacher and coach Matt Headden died unexpectedly on July 27, leaving his family and the community he loved in mourning.

His sister Regina Headden said her family has been flooded with kind messages from community members since his passing about his impact on the Oliver Springs community.

Headden made a positive impact on the Oliver Springs Community.

Known to most as Coach Headden, he played football at Tennessee Wesleyan and started teaching at Oliver Springs High School just a few months after his 1995 graduation. He’s been at the school ever since.

“Oliver Springs was his passion. He wouldn’t have gone anywhere else to teach,” Headden said. “I was trying to figure out how many kids he might have taught through the years and I would say well over 1,000, probably closer to 2,000, coaching several hundred. “

Coach Headden started coaching middle school football before leading the softball program for over 25 years and later starting a golf team. His sister said his students and athletes loved him just as much as he loved them.

“He was just one of those people who didn’t try to impress anybody,” Regina stated. “People just took him for what he was and he was always just himself. Just laughing kidding around whenever he needed to or being serious whenever he needed to.”

He was just a few years away from retirement but had a few more goals he wanted to achieve, like reaching 500 career wins on the softball diamond.

“He was just a really good brother, good coach, good teacher, good friend,” she said.

Headden was 51 years old. He was the youngest of five and the only brother of his four sisters. Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized and will be announced at a later date.