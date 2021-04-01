Oliver Springs Police chief accused of boosting pay for employee with whom he was in sexual relationship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oliver Springs Mayor Omer Cox has terminated Chief of Police Kenneth Morgan’s contract for “numerous” violations, including a sexual relationship with a subordinate.

“This termination letter is the direct result of Kenneth Morgan’s work performance falling below acceptable levels and violations of Town policies in the capacity of the Chief of Police,” says a termination letter to Morgan dated March 25.

The letter also said reasons for the termination “include but are not limited to, falsifying time clock records; alleged sexual relationship with a subordinate; falsifying records to cause said subordinate employee to receive pay from the city which allegedly not earned by subordinate employee.”

“Furthermore, the inappropriate relationship between supervisor and subordinate is also in violation of various City ordinances and personnel policies,” the letter states.

Morgan can still appeal the decision to the town manager and a hearing would be held with the town council.