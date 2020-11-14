On Your Side: Holiday travel tips when you need to ‘go,’ on the go

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Holiday travel will look different this year. On planes, customers are required to wear masks and on road trips, stops along the way will likely require the same.

Wash your hands. Sanitize often. Keep 6-feet of social distance. Don’t crowd an indoor space. These phrases, more common in November 2020 than years before.

One of the impacts: public restrooms.

A Harvard Medical School article describes the pandemic impact on public restroom use as, ” COVID-19 has done nothing to make public bathrooms more appealing, as they come with high-touch surfaces and often lidless toilets.”

While the Knox County Health Department doesn’t have specific guidelines for public restroom use, the guidelines that apply to indoor public spaces answer the same questions.

The age-old saying applies to pandemic travel because health experts say the less time spent in public spaces, especially indoors, the better.

Wear a mask. This keeps germs and bacteria that may be floating in the air near the toilet from being inhaled.

In that Harvard article, health experts believe that because exposure in a public restroom is usually less than 15 minutes, transmitting the virus is low.

“Time is on your side,” said Dr. Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases and vice chairman of the department of medicine at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts, and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Touch as few surfaces as possible. The virus that transmits COVID-19 can live on surfaces. It’s why health experts continue to advise frequent hand washing and sanitizing.

There are multiple high-touch surfaces in a public bathroom, and the virus, along with bacteria, may live on them.

It’s recommended to use a disinfectant wipe, tissue, or toilet paper to minimize contact when turning, touching, or pulling anything.

Opening or closing a door by using your foot or elbow is also another way to limit the number of surfaces touched.

Disinfect the stall or toilet area in a public bathroom before use. Travel size bottles of Lysol-Go-To are available on Amazon or at Walmart.

There are also travel packs of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes available at Walmart.

The less time spent in a public restroom, the better, health experts advise. Consider any electronics, like a cell phone, taken with you. Those surfaces retain germs, too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specially outlines COVID-19 sanitization plans:

For electronics, such as tablets, touch screens, keyboards, remote controls, and ATM machines —

Consider putting a wipeable cover on electronics.

on electronics. Follow manufacturer’s instruction for cleaning and disinfecting. If no guidance, use alcohol-based wipes or sprays containing at least 70% alcohol . Dry surface thoroughly.

for cleaning and disinfecting.

Skip the hand dryer. The pandemic is not the first time the machines, typically found in public restrooms, have been questioned for cleanliness.

In fact, in the last few years stories like this in the New York Times or this, in the Washington Post, brought into question if the machines spread germs.

The hot-air dryers have the potential to spread germs, shooting viruses and bacteria from the surfaces of the bathroom onto you.

Instead? Pick up a paper towel or air-dry hands after thoroughly washing with soap.