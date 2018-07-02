On Your Side: How to keep pets safe during hot temperatures and Fourth of July celebrations

When temperatures rise it’s hot for people and for pets.

Keeping pets properly hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion is key to avoiding dangerous trips to the vet, with potentially deadly consequences.

If it’s too hot for humans, it’s probably too hot for animals as well.

A Morristown Veterinarian, Dr. Andrew Kruer, says even pets that are used to being outside should be limited when temperatures rise.

“Mostly it’s awareness, more than actually doing things, it’s just being aware of what is actually going on,” said Kruer.

Kruer says he sees more causes of heat exhaustion during the summer and says it’s watching for signs and symptoms beforehand that can make all the difference.

“Excessive panting, being wobbly acting like they’re drunk, you can also notice their gums might turn a bright red, when they’re normally pink. anything out of the ordinary, it’s a chance to call your vet,” said Kruer.

According to Kruer, who owns Animal Hospital in Morristown, The Fourth of July is one of the worst times of year for pets to go missing. He says it’s common for animals to get scared with the fireworks and noises.

He recommends keeping animals in collars with tags that include a recent and working phone number.

Other tips: keep pets away from the noise, play a radio or television, and cuddle with the animal ahead of the fireworks beginning to keep them calm.

Click here for more tips from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.