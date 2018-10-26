On Your Side: Protecting your business from suspicious packages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Even more suspicious packages found their way to prominent political leaders Friday.

The FBI posted a reminder on social media: how to protect yourself and your business if you ever receive a suspicious package.

WATE 6 On Your Side is breaking down those important safety measures and speaking to some businesses in our area who receive packages all the time.

Inside Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company Friday, it's baking time. The gloves that you see on the employees, the boxes they put their cookies in, even some of the ingredients - are all shipped.

"As a business and especially dealing with food products, we are very cautious about the packages that get shipped to us," said Bailee Clausen, at Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company.

A similar story down the street, at Me and Co. For the gift shop though, pretty much everything is shipped.

"Typically we get at least 1 package a day, if not 8 to10," said Addie Williad at Me and Co.

And for businesses like both of these with packages coming in, the FBI posted an important reminder.

Things to be on the lookout for:

They say include excessive tape, stains or discolorations on the wrapper, misspelled words or a strange odor.

And if you get a suspicious letter or package, stop and don't handle it. Isolate it immediately. Don't open, smell or taste anything, and notify a supervisor.

"Anytime we do get a package that we're expecting, we want to make sure that it looks similar as to the last time we got it," said Clausen.

"We know kind of the date range of when they come in and we're also very careful about when a package comes where it's from, check the return address," said Willard.

Those, the precautions these Knoxville businesses already take.

And after news sweeping the nation of several suspicious packages addressed to prominent and political figures, they're now, even more cautious.

"I definitely think that makes us more alert, hopefully a small business like us would never be the target for anything, but just knowing that it's out there and it's happening, we'll definitely be prepared to look out for those," Willard said.



If you suspect your mail or package contains a bomb or something explosive, isolate the area immediately, call 911, and while this may sound simple, but, be sure to wash your hands.

