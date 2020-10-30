Once upon a time in a Knoxville hospital, tiny babies celebrated Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Staff in the neonatal intensive care unit at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital volunteered on their day off to create Halloween costumes for their youngest patients. The costumes are based on books donated by the community.
The costumes are based off of characters from books like “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,” “Horton Hears a Who!,” “Dragons love Tacos,” “Corduroy,” “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and more.
