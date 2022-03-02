KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal accident on Babelay Road at Happy Acres in East Knox County Wednesday.

Two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash. The initial investigation shows the first vehicle was traveling East on Babelay Road when it crossed the center line into a second vehicle, which was traveling West on Babelay Road according to a Facebook post from Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Two adults and one child from car number two were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of car number one was pronounced dead on the scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.

KCSO said Babelay Road will be closed until 9 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction unit.