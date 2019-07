NORTH KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal vehicle accident between a motorcycle and a SUV Wednesday evening.

Officials on the scene have confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side there was one fatality in the incident.

Another person has been taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred at Ridgeview Road and Wise Springs Road.

