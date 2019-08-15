One dead after vehicle crashing into McMinn Co. Sheriff patrol car in Athens

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – McMinn County Sheriff’s office saying a woman was killed in a car crash involving a McMinn Co. Sheriff patrol car.

60-year-old Frakie Greer of Athens was travelling north on Congress Parkway and apparently turned into the path of Deputy Ashley McClendon’s patrol car going south, this according to Sheriff Joe Guy.

The passenger of Greer’s car, 56-year-old Linda Greer was killed in the crash. THP reporting she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Deputy McClendon and Frankie Greer were treated by Starr Athens for minor injuries.

This became a fatal crash for the passenger in the white car. Preliminary information is if they would have had their #SeatBelt on they could of survived the crash 😥PLEASE #BuckleUp every trip/everyday! & #ArriveAlive https://t.co/gulEUsVxQJ — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) August 15, 2019

Sheriff Guy saying, “It was a terrible situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with my deputy and the Greer family.”

THP is investigating.