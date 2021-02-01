One dead, another injured in South Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was killed in a single-car crash in South Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 8400 block of Martin Mill Pike around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

They say the passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to UT Medical Center. The driver’s condition has not yet been released.

The roadway was closed for several hours while deputies investigated the crash. It was reopened around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.