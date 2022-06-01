KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and another hurt after an attempted murder-suicide in Roane County according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials responded to reports someone had been shot at a residence along Jones Road in the Rockwood Community on May 30 at 3 p.m. Deputies say when they got there, they found the victim 58-year-old Robert Chandler suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

They also found Robert’s wife, Betty Jo Chandler, dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined Betty Jo was the suspect in the shooting, saying she reportedly shot Robert before turning the gun on herself.

Robert suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to UT Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.