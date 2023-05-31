KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died in a two-car crash in downtown Knoxville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash on Henley Street at Main Street just after 1 p.m.

A KPD release said University of Tennessee Police Department officers saw an Infiniti sedan attempt a U-turn on the Henley Street bridge, where it was involved in a minor crash with a KAT bus.

Based on the initial investigation, investigators believe the Infiniti left the scene of the crash with the bus traveling north on Henley Street. According to the KPD release, the Infiniti is then believed to have collided with a Jeep SUV that was turning left onto Main Street.

The male driver of the Infiniti was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger of the Jeep SUV was transported to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

The crash remains under active investigation by KPD crash reconstruction investigators. The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

The road reopened around 3 p.m. Police initially said that two people in the jeep were injured before later confirming that the passenger was the only one injured.