KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead after Knoxville firefighters extinguished a house fire in the Fountain City area on Wednesday evening.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 5800 block of Hillock Road just before 8 p.m. after a neighbor called 911. Knoxville Fire Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said one person was found dead where the bulk of the fire had been located.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Knoxville firefighters at the scene of a fatal house fire on Hillock Road on Dec. 20, 2023.

Wilbanks said that the bulk of the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of the arrival of KFD crews. The home has incurred significant fire damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting with a family member who was not home at the time. Wilbanks added that one dog and one cat were missing.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.