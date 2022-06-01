MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized early Wednesday.

Union County deputies responded to the 100 block of the Dogwood Trail in Maynardville around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting. Two individuals were found with gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a Knoxville hospital for treatment.

At the request of eighth District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents are working alongside Union County officials to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The investigation remains ongoing.