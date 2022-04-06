OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed early Wednesday in a multivehicle crash on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Oak Ridge Turnpike and Blair Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene. The Oak Ridge Public Works Department also responded to the scene to help with traffic control.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted with the crash investigation. An ORPD release said the crash investigation remains ongoing.