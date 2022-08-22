KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old woman has died and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Morristown on Aug. 13, the first of two fatal crashes in the city in a seven-day period.

Morristown Police responded to the 2300 block of E. Morris Boulevard just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Isabel Martinez, 18, was airlifted to UT Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

According to a crash report, Martinez was a passenger in a car being driven ‘well above the posted speed limit’ when it collided with a car attempting to exit the parking lot of a Waffle House.

The driver of the car occupied by Martinez was transported to Morristown Hamblen Hospital. The other driver was also airlifted to UT Medical Center with a serious injury.

The report states that officers suspected the speeding driver was under the influence of alcohol. A blood test was administered and the results are pending. Neither the driver nor Martinez were wearing seatbelts.

Charges in the case are pending.

The crash was the first of two fatal crashes over a seven-day span in Morristown. Investigators are seeking a person of interest in connection to an Aug. 20 crash that resulted in the death of an 18-month-old child.

Morristown Police released a statement following the two fatalities.

“Within a seven-day period, our community has suffered the loss of two young people due to vehicle crashes. We offer our condolences to their families and others that loved and will miss them. It is common to see an increase in vehicle crashes during the summer months. The Morristown Police Department (MPD) has officers who are assigned to enhanced enforcement details in an effort to reduce vehicle crashes. However, enforcement can never replace personal responsibility. Risky behaviors such as speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and texting while driving are often factors in fatal vehicle crashes. The MPD asks that drivers take seriously the responsibility to operate vehicles safely to protect the lives of themselves and others.” Morristown Police Department