One dog, cat killed in Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) A dog and cat were killed and one apartment resident was displaced after a Knoxville apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 AM this morning units from the Knoxville fire department were dispatched to 1100 block of East Hill Ave. for a reported apartment fire. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from a first floor unit of an eight-unit building.

Fire crews forced entry into the apartment and began extinguishing the fire. Firefighters also forced entry into the apartment directly above the burning apartment while evacuating the building.

The fire appears to have started around a dryer unit.

One deceased dog and one deceased cat were discovered in the primary search of the apartment. No other injuries were reported. The unit occupant had walked across the street to a Weigel’s before returning to crews on the scene.

All other occupants were able to re-enter and unaffected.

The American Red Cross will assist with temporary placement for that one occupant.