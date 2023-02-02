KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a two-car crash on I-40 that left one person dead Wednesday.

Officers responded to a crash on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff around 6:10 p.m. A department spokesperson said investigators believe a Ford truck broke down and pulled off to the left-hand shoulder of the road. After the Ford truck had stopped, a Chevrolet truck stuck it, according to police.

The driver of the Chevy truck was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford truck was not injured in the crash.

According to Knoxville Police, the crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction personnel.

In an unrelated incident, officers responded to North Broadway near Old Broadway just after midnight where a pedestrian is believed to have been struck by a passing car.