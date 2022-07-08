KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a West Knoxville residence that left one person with life-threatening injuries early Friday.

Deputies responded to 7736 S Northshore Drive around 1:30 a.m. after a report of shots being fired. Patrol officers located one male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a release from a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The victim’s identity and condition were unknown as of Friday afternoon. No other victims were reported in the shooting.

The official release said the residence was vacant and detectives do not believe it was a random shooting.