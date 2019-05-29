One hospitalized in South Knoxville shooting

Police investigating a shooting in South Knoxville that left one man injured.

Knoxville police are now asking for information surrounding the incident.

We’re told the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday along Daylily Drive.

When officers arrived they found 23-year-old Walter Hill suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

There were no witnesses available and Hill refused to cooperate with officers.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the crime and drug hotline at 865-215-7212. Tips can be left anonymously.

