One hurt, another in custody after alleged stabbing in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is in custody and another is injured after an alleged stabbing.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 700 block of Valley View Drive. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the scene is active and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they become available.
