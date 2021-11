KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in East Knoxville.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 3800 block of Speedway Circle. KFD says the fire is under control and one victim has been sent to UT Hospital for smoke inhalation.

