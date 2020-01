KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was taken to a hospital Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle accident on Washington Pike at Roberts Road.

Rural Metro first responders have responded to the scene and reported one person being taken to an area hospital, but had no information on the severity of their injuries.

We are working to find out if there are additional injuries and how the crash happened and will be updating this story as more information is available.

