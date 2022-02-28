KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police investigators said Monday that a 40-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash along Central Avenue Pike.

According to a report shared from KPD, at around 4 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, officers responded to the crash along Central Avenue Pike at Bookwalter Drive. Upon arrival, the driver of a Chrysler sedan vehicle, identified only as a 40-year-old man, was found dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

KPD says a preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle had been traveling south along Central Avenue Pike when it went off the road for unknown reasons and struck a concrete culvert. The man was partially ejected from the vehicle. He had not been wearing a seat belt.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone

The man’s body was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further examination.