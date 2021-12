KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Gray Eagle Springs community has once again put up their beautiful Christmas light display. For those who want to see the light, the entrance to the neighborhood can be found on Lovell Road. Organizers ask people not to block driveways and to stay inside their cars.

The community is also collecting non-perishable food items for Second Harvest Food Bank. There will be a bin in the upper culdesac next to the ‘big’ Christmas house where donations can be dropped off.