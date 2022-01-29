KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knoxville Sporting Club is postponing their open tryout due to weather conditions in the area.

The new soccer team coming to Knoxville this spring said on social media that Saturday’s tryout will be made up in “the very near future.” Those that registered for the tryout should look for an email for updates.

The team announced Friday its full 14-game schedule as part of the USL League Two. The club announced Wednesday that their May 13 season-opener at home against Asheville City SC will be the first of a two-game set called “The Smoky Mountain Series.”