One lane reopens on westbound of I-40 in NC

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 04:38 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 05:43 PM EDT

HARMON DEN, N.C. (WATE) - One lane has reopened after a rock slide has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Haywood County near the Tennessee state lines through sometime later on Monday.

The slide was reported around 1:15 p.m. at mile marker 7.5. Crews found three large boulders in a ditch beside the road and determined others needed to be removed to prevent them from falling as well.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says recent heavy rains probably contributed to the loosening of the rocks.

One lane that was expected to reopen sometime Monday evening actually reopened late Monday afternoon.

Traffic heading west toward Tennessee are asked to consider a detour using a combination of I-40, I-240, I-26 and I-81 through Asheville and Johnson City. This will likely add around 50 minutes to your trip.

A larger slide happened in this area in February.

