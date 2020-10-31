One man dead after crash on I-40 East near Rutledge Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man is dead after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 East in Knoxville just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

Knoxville Police reports that officers responded to I-40 East near Rutledge Pike for a crash with injuries.

As they arrived they found a Toyota Sequoia had struck the rear of a tractor-trailer.

Witnesses told officers that the driver of the Toyota didn’t see that the tractor-trailer had started to slow in the traffic lane and attempted to avoid a collision when it struck its rear.

The male driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger had suffered minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

