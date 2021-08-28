One man dead after motorcycle crash on Foothills Parkway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountain National Park rangers responded to a fatal motorcycle accident that left one man dead on Foothills Parkway Saturday morning.

The accident occurred between Wears Valley and Walland near mile marker 24 when rangers believe 57-year-old David Wayne Birdsong of Fairview lost control of the motorcycle and veered into a drainage ditch.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office and AMR responded first to the scene and performed CPR. Park rangers assisted before Birdsong was transported to Blount Memorial. He was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved, and rangers said speed is believed to be a contributing factor. In a release, Great Smoky Mountain National Park said four people have died this year in motorcycle accidents in the park.