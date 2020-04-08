One man injured in Keith Avenue shooting, KPD investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has been hospitalized and the Knoxville Police Department is investigating an injury shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Keith Avenue Tuesday night.

According to KPD, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:47 p.m., KPD officers responded to a shooting at 2236 Keith Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Investigators with the KPD Violent Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation. No further information was available.

