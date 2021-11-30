KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A legend. That’s how friends and colleagues are remembering Alonzo Rodgers, who was shot and killed the day before Thanksgiving on Nichols Avenue.

Rodgers, 30, was a member of a musical group called the Good Guy Collective. The members we spoke with all shared similar reflections. They say Rodgers was an unbelievably talented performer and an equally great person.

“I think Alonzo is one of the greatest singers I’ve ever known personally and quite possibly have heard ever. He was like the sunshine. He was bright in the room every time he was around,” said Good Guy Collective member Nathan Tipton.

“He was on the precipice of I think being an icon. Being an absolute legend. And that’s hard to think about,” said another member, Lane Shuler.

Fellow artists are remembering Rodgers for what they say is a voice like magic. The 30-year-old described how he got into singing in a previous podcast interview with a fellow Good Guy Collective member.

“It started at church,” Rodgers said. “My pops is a pastor, excellent singer. And I really just got all of my stuff from him.”

The loss of Rodgers is hard for his friends to understand.

“Of all people for something tragic to happen to, he wouldn’t be the one that I would expect that anything negative would happen to because of the light that he shined wherever he was,” said Colby Earles.

It’s clear Rodgers made an impact on the group, but he also made an impact on his community. It will be felt through every note of every song.

“You don’t have to be some superstar… He exemplified what it meant to be yourself,” Jarius Bush said.

“That man touched more lives in a real way than most people just with their so-called fame. He didn’t waste his life,” said Joseph Woods.

Group members also say good will come from this, though they’re not sure yet exactly what that looks like. They do know, though, that they will continue to remember and honor Rodgers for the rest of their lives.

Police say no suspects have been arrested or charged in the shooting. They’re asking anyone with information to call East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.