One of two men serving life in prison for 2018 murder gets additional 12 years added to sentence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of two men convicted in the 2018 murder of a woman and the shooting of two other victims has had an additional 12 years added to his sentence.

Amir Hassan Spears, 20, and Elijah L. Bowman III, 20, were convicted of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault. Bowman was also convicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Judge Scott Green imposed the sentences back in December. Bowman and Spears must serve at least 51 years in prison before they can meet with the parole board.

RELATED | Two sentenced to life in prison for 2018 fatal shooting during Knoxville drug robbery

On Friday, the Knox County District Attorney’s Office said Bowman was sentenced to serve an additional 12 years in prison for the attempted second-degree murder charges once he completes his life sentence.

According to the testimony from the trial, Knoxville Police Department Investigators Charlie Lee, Chas Terry, and Jason Booker responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2018, at a residence on Western Avenue.

RELATED | Suspect arrested after fatal Knoxville shooting

The investigation revealed that Bowman and Spears used Snapchat to set up a drug deal intending to rob the victim of half a pound of marijuana.

Bowman was in the residence conducting the drug transaction when Spears approached the front door with an AR-15 assault rifle. Spears was met by one of the surviving victims at the front door, and Spears fired his rifle, causing Bowman to pull his 9mm handgun and shoot another surviving victim.

Denise Stevens, 29, ran for cover in her room, shut the bedroom door, and was shot through the door, killing her. Bowman and Spears collected 8 ounces of marijuana, $25,000 cash, and a different AR-15 before fleeing the residence.

LATEST STORIES: