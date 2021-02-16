One-on-One with Donde: UT Chancellor speaks on leadership through ‘uncharted territory’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Any time you set out in uncharted territory, you’re in for a challenge. Such is the case running a college campus when COVID-19 breaks out. Not only that, you’re pretty new in the role of chancellor.

Donde Plowman arrived at the University of Tennessee only a year and a half ago.

The majority of her tenure has been dedicated to steering students, faculty and staff through the unknown.

It was unexpected access to a college chancellor; regular candid COVID updates on Zoom that had everyone taking notice.

“When school started last August,” Plowman said, “we started those live updates, and we were doing them twice a week and to my surprise, they became sort of a thing. I mean, a lot of people were watching them.

“Now, we had to calibrate that because certainly early on, ‘Hey, it’s too much.’ I thought, well, I’d rather err on the side of over communicating.”

There is a lot to talk about: COVID cases on campus, clusters in some of the Greek houses and saliva testing.

The safety of everyone at UT is paramount but her primary concern early in the pandemic was those packed dormitories.

“We have focused really heavily on the residential students on campus, because at the outset, people were saying things about, ‘Oh, dormitories, they could be a petri dish,’ and it hasn’t turned out to be that way.

“I mean, you know, we have been vigilant with our testing and with our protocol, but we all went into this not knowing. So I feel appreciative of the students and faculty and honestly, parents who’ve been patient also,” chancellor Plowman said.

We asked, “What do you say, though, to parents, students who want that four-year experience? This is out of anybody’s control. This has colored their college experience on many levels.”

Plowman replied,” It has. What I’ve said to the freshmen that came in this year, just think through what they did. They came to college with a mask on. They moved in with a mask on. They moved in with only two parents because we can’t have a whole crowd. They moved in at an appointed time. So they came to class when it happened, wearing a mask.”

She went on to say, “I give a lot to the students who have come and complied, largely, and adjusted their lifestyle but college life has to go on. So, this will be the year everyone looks back at pictures and goes, ‘Oh, I know what year that was because we were all in masks.'”

Until then, that unique access through messages from the chancellor will continue.

“We are the ones that have to bring the hope,” she said. “In this situation, there’ve been a lot of days where it doesn’t feel hopeful and we’ve talked about how do you feel hope when you don’t feel hopeful. … I think as chancellor there are days when as my job I’m on a stage reminding people why we do what we do, and I think that’s a really important role of a leader.”