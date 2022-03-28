KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) —The final week of Dr. Martha Buchanan’s service as Knox County’s Health Officer began Monday, March 28.

Buchanan became a familiar face in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering regular updates and telling the community to practice the 5 Core Actions. She made the decision to step away after nearly 20 years with the county.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Elizabeth Kuebel sat down one-on-one with Buchanan as she approaches her last day.

“It’s a bittersweet time. I’ve loved my career here, and I’ve loved serving Knox County, I’ve loved working with the amazing public health professionals here at the Health Department, but I’m also ready for a change. I’m ready for something different, I’m ready to move on, and have a little more flexibility in my schedule and a little more work life balance, so it’s bittersweet,” Buchanan said.

As for what is next, Buchanan said, “I have formed a consulting company, an LLC, so I’ll be doing some consulting. I don’t have any clients as of yet. But I’ll be obviously consulting on issues of public health, if somebody needs to write an infection control plan, or also I’ve done a lot of planning, emergency preparedness planning, strategic planning, change management. Really want to take those skills I’ve honed over the years here and help other companies or governments or non-profits benefit from those.”

Buchanan’s last day as Health Officer is Sunday. To watch, Kuebel’s full interview with Buchanan click here.