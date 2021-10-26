KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died following a car crash in the Mechanicsville area of Knoxville late Monday along Cansler Avenue near Wallace Street. Knoxville Police were also told of a shooting that had occurred in the area just before the crash.

According to KPD, the call for the crash with injuries came in around 9:15 p.m. Arriving officers found a man inside the overturned vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence at the scene suggests that a shooting did occur prior to the crash, according to KPD, and its Violent Crimes Unit and crime lab personnel also responded to the scene. The victim’s body was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center in order to determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone