One person dead, another injured after shooting in West Knox County overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in West Knox County overnight, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO was called to Gulf Park Drive just after midnight, and when deputies arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second person was taken to UT Medical Center (that person’s condition is unknown at this time).

KCSO’s Major Crime Unit says this is believed to be a domestic-related incident.