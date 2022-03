LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died in a house fire Thursday morning. The identity of the person has not been released.

According to LaFollette Fire Department Chief Eddie Hatmaker, a call came in around 11:05 a.m. for a fire in the 500 block of North 15th Street.

One person died Thursday, March 3, 2022, in a house fire in the 500 block of North 15th Street in LaFollette.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the way to the scene to begin an investigation into the cause of the fire.